Kevin Hart doesn’t want that Stevan Ridley smoke.

On Wednesday, the superstar comedian revealed he recently suffered a torn abdomen and abductors while racing Ridley, a former New England Patriots running back who now is 34 years old, in a 40-yard dash. Hart, who is 44, shared the news from a wheelchair and said he needs about “six to eight” weeks of recovery.

“I’m in a wheelchair,” Hart said. “Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. … This debate (with Ridley) was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

You can watch Hart’s video, which contains a lot of NSFW language, in the tweet below.

(Note: Hart pronounces Ridley’s last name incorrectly.)

Ridley was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. His four-year run in New England ended with two injury-riddled campaigns, but he ran for 1,263 yards — fourth most in Patriots history — in 2012 to go along with 12 touchdowns. Ridley, who retired after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, was a member of the 2014 Patriots team that beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

As for Hart, he accompanied his announcement with some words of wisdom.

“Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it,” he said. “I was just forced to respect it.”