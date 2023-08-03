Forgotten Red Sox Reliever Takes Important Step In Injury Recovery

The Boston Red Sox are patiently waiting the return of several high-profile arms that are on the injured list.

Zack Kelly might not exactly fit into the same category as Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, but the Red Sox reliever is taking strides in his own injury recovery to potentially return this season.

Kelly, who last pitched on April 12 after suffering an elbow injury that required surgery, took a big step Wednesday as he shared a video on social media of him throwing off a mound at the Red Sox facility in Fort Myers, Fla. for presumably the first time since the injury. You can watch it here.

Kelly certainly seems excited with how he is progressing as he captioned the video, “Did something cool today.”

Story continues below advertisement

Did something cool today 🦾 pic.twitter.com/5ccX5B4Bno — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) August 2, 2023

Kelly might not be viewed as an important piece to get back, but he could definitely aid the Red Sox given their need for healthy arms at the moment. The Red Sox only have three healthy starters and a taxed bullpen was a key factor in Boston dropping a 6-3 decision to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

If Kelly does return this season, Boston could use him in bullpen games either as an opener or to piggyback off a starter.

The 28-year-old already targeted Sept. 1 for when he wants to return. But there’s a lot more left for Kelly to accomplish in the meantime before that comes to fruition.

Story continues below advertisement

The right-hander made six appearances for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.68 ERA with six walks and six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.