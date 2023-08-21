Mac Jones Hoping To Revive ‘Alabama Mac’ In Year 3 With Patriots

Mac Jones never looked right in 2022.

Clearly lacking confidence in the Patriots offense and the coaching it received, Jones played tight and routinely let his emotions get the best of him. We all remember his on-field and sideline outbursts late in the season. The 2021 first-round pick didn’t act like a franchise quarterback, and his play suffered. Declining support from New England’s fan base certainly didn’t help.

But Jones isn’t looking to turn over a new leaf this season. Instead, he wants to bring back a prior version of himself.

During a recent conversation with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the third-year quarterback was asked whether he can mine any positives out of last season’s turbulence.

“Of course,” Jones told Breer. “It’s super motivating if you funnel it in the right way. Nobody was happy with that, especially me. I feel like I could have done a lot of things better. Like I said with Coach (Bill) O’Brien, I’m just identifying those areas on the field, off the field, whatever it is, to try and just become a full player and franchise quarterback. That comes from working every day from top to bottom and just trying to put my best foot forward, and having fun while doing it.

“I think that’s a big thing for me, keeping it loose and going out there and slinging it. Going back to the Alabama Mac.”

So, what’s “Alabama Mac” all about, then?

“When I’m in the right headspace and I can go out there and let it fly and not think too much and go play football,” Jones said. “That’s what it’s all about for me: Play football with my teammates and enjoy one another. We’re out there grinding every day together, so when somebody makes a good play, somebody go spike that thing. It should be fun. You have to go out there and enjoy it. There’s going to be tough times, too. You have to understand, How do we bounce back? How do we play the next play as a unit? That starts with the quarterback.”

Breer also asked Jones about the ever-present elephant in the room: talk of a “quarterback competition” with Bailey Zappe. Jones, who’s been the Patriots’ clear top quarterback this summer, expects to be the starter — but knows that nothing is guaranteed in New England.

“There’s always the cliché of you always have to prepare like you’re the starter,” he said. “I feel like I’m not trying to focus on that stuff and really get ready for the future and what we’re about to go up against. Having played two years, I have some experience, but I have a lot to learn. Really, for me, it’s about getting ready to play in football games and win football games and show the team that we can win with me at quarterback.”

The 24-year-old again referenced the quarterback he was at Alabama, the player who won a national championship and became a first-round pick.

“I’m definitely excited,” he said. “But, like I always say, you have to be ready for the good. You have to be ready for the bad. Going out there and competing is all you can do, and then responding to mistakes positively is something I’m going to put a lot of pride into.

“Just trying to get back to the way I played in college.”