Don’t expect Mac Jones to become a Netflix star anytime soon.

The streaming behemoth recently aired Season 1 of “Quarterback“, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at NFL signal-callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Crews followed the three players throughout the 2022 season and into the playoffs.

During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show, Jones confirmed he hasn’t been approached by Netflix about potentially appearing in Season 2. The New England Patriots quarterback also said he’d decline if given the opportunity.

“Probably not,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’ll pass.”

Does he even watch the series?

“Nah. I don’t really watch TV that much, honestly,” said Jones, who also said he doesn’t watch much of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” these days. “So, I guess I could watch it if I have some free time, but we’re kind of busy right now.”

Jones added: “I do think it’s cool, and I think a lot of guys who go on there, you get to kind of see an inside of what football’s like, and I think it’s cool.”

It’s hard to imagine Jones being allowed to participate in such a show so long as Bill Belichick is head coach of the Patriots. For similar reasons, the Patriots likely won’t be a “Hard Knocks” candidate in the near future.

Jones currently is focused on one thing: helping New England win football games while playing more like the player we saw at Alabama. He and the Patriots will return to the practice field Tuesday in Foxboro, Mass.