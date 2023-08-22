Patriots fans and pundits read a lot into Mac Jones’ dinner meeting with Ezekiel Elliott last month — and for good reason. It might’ve been a key checkpoint in a process that resulted in Elliott signing a one-year deal with New England.
But to Jones, it really wasn’t that big of a deal.
A photo taken in late July showed the Patriots quarterback at dinner with Elliott, who was on a free-agent visit to New England. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly also attended the outing.
During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show, Jones was asked how the dinner went.
“Good,” he said. ” … Just trying to enjoy some grub, you know?”
So, just a regular dinner for three high-profile NFL players?
“Yeah, pretty much, right?” Jones said. ” … Just trying to get to know each other and hang out and enjoy food together — it’s that simple.”
Obviously, there was more to this meeting. And there’s a reason it was Jones — and not Bailey Zappe — who took Elliott out to dinner. When asked whether he relishes the opportunity to be a pitchman, Jones finally opened up a bit.
“I think that’s important,” he said. “As a player, you want to just voice your opinion in how you think they can help our team. All the other stuff’s above my paygrade, but I do think that there’s some merit to showing your personality, and explaining how you think that person can help the team. So, I think we definitely did that — and I’m glad that he’s here.”
Elliott joined the Patriots last week in Green Bay and made an immediate impact. He saw a surprising amount of work during competitive drills, and the energy he brought to both sessions drew rave reviews from his new teammates — including Jones.
The 28-year-old also has left a strong impression on New England’s coaches. In fact, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien apparently believes Elliott still is a “three-down back.”
Whether that last part is true remains to be seen. But there’s no denying Elliott looks like he could be a great fit with the Patriots.
