Patriots fans and pundits read a lot into Mac Jones’ dinner meeting with Ezekiel Elliott last month — and for good reason. It might’ve been a key checkpoint in a process that resulted in Elliott signing a one-year deal with New England.

But to Jones, it really wasn’t that big of a deal.

A photo taken in late July showed the Patriots quarterback at dinner with Elliott, who was on a free-agent visit to New England. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly also attended the outing.

During a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show, Jones was asked how the dinner went.

“Good,” he said. ” … Just trying to enjoy some grub, you know?”

So, just a regular dinner for three high-profile NFL players?

“Yeah, pretty much, right?” Jones said. ” … Just trying to get to know each other and hang out and enjoy food together — it’s that simple.”

Obviously, there was more to this meeting. And there’s a reason it was Jones — and not Bailey Zappe — who took Elliott out to dinner. When asked whether he relishes the opportunity to be a pitchman, Jones finally opened up a bit.

“I think that’s important,” he said. “As a player, you want to just voice your opinion in how you think they can help our team. All the other stuff’s above my paygrade, but I do think that there’s some merit to showing your personality, and explaining how you think that person can help the team. So, I think we definitely did that — and I’m glad that he’s here.”

Mac Jones opens up about his infamous dinner with Ezekiel Elliot that leaked online and speaks about being able to help convince him to join the Patriots pic.twitter.com/8jrTCouUfb — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) August 21, 2023

Elliott joined the Patriots last week in Green Bay and made an immediate impact. He saw a surprising amount of work during competitive drills, and the energy he brought to both sessions drew rave reviews from his new teammates — including Jones.

The 28-year-old also has left a strong impression on New England’s coaches. In fact, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien apparently believes Elliott still is a “three-down back.”

Whether that last part is true remains to be seen. But there’s no denying Elliott looks like he could be a great fit with the Patriots.