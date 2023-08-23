Mookie Betts has not played at Fenway Park since his final game with the Red Sox in 2019 when he scored a walk-off run in the season finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Amid contract uncertainties and Boston’s need to get under the luxury tax, the Red Sox traded the 2018 American League MVP to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since his arrival in LA, Betts won another World Series in 2020 and remains one of the best talents in baseball.

After four years, the 30-year-old finally returns to Boston on Friday as the Dodgers visit the Red Sox for a three-game series.

Betts shared his thoughts on the homecoming in a new episode of On Base with Mookie Betts for Bleacher Report.

“This will be my first time going back since 2019,” Betts shared with another former Boston player in Kiké Hernández. “I’m really nervous. It’s just since I haven’t been back in so long. It’s where I grew up. I don’t know what to expect. Hopefully, it’s cool. I think it’s going to be fun.”

The two-time World Series champion shared his excitement about seeing a few familiar faces and checking out the recently-renovated Red Sox clubhouse.

“I’m going to go in there and see the clubhouse,” Betts added. “The clubhouse is new and there’s a lot of new faces. I’m more excited to see the people. The people are what I remember the most. They made the most of the experience.”

As a fellow former Boston fan favorite, Hernández believes the welcome for Betts will be a warm one.

“I think you’re going to love it, man,” Hernández said. “You’re going to be filled with love. The locker room is nice. The visiting locker room, you’ve never been in is not so nice. I can tell those fans love you. They still do. I saw a lot of No. 50 jerseys every day. They miss you, bro. You did a lot for that team.”

Betts joins fellow ex-Red Sox in Hernández and Ryan Brasier in making a return to Fenway Park. More former Red Sox in J.D. Martinez and Joe Kelly are currently injured and will not play in the three-game series.