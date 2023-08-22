One of Josh Harris’ first moments in the spotlight as Washington Commanders owner was pretty tough to watch.

Harris, whose group officially bought the organization from Daniel Snyder last month, made an appearance in ESPN’s broadcast booth during Monday night’s preseason matchup between the Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field. At one point in the interview, play-by-play man Joe Buck extended his hands while making a point about Harris’ other professional sports business ventures. Harris thought it was a motion for a handshake, which led to an awkward moment between the two.

The sequence was funny enough that Buck’s broadcast partner, color commentator and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, couldn’t hold back a smile and a quick chuckle.

You can watch it all unfold in the video here, courtesy of Awful Announcing.

Fortunately for Harris, it proved to be a mostly pleasant night at his new home field. Washington won its second straight exhibition contest of the summer, which put an end to Baltimore’s historic preseason streak.

Victories aren’t expected to come in abundance for the Commanders in the regular season, though. As of Tuesday morning, Washington’s 2023 win total at FanDuel Sportsbook sat at a measly 6.5.