Patriots Player Rocks Tom Brady Centric T-Shirt For Preseason Opener

As the New England Patriots get ready to take the field against the Houston Texans in their first preseason game, they arrived in style at Gillette Stadium, and no one rocked the outfit more than defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

The 29-year-old was sporting a Patriots t-shirt featuring former NFL quarterback Tom Brady dead center surrounded by a slew of other former stars of the franchise.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Ekuale re-signed with the Patriots in March. In a career-high 15 games in 2022, he racked up 14 tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks.

Ekuale was the lone player to promote the team, no other Patriots player stood out on the New England runway — except quarterback Mac Jones, who was undoubtedly showing his love for T-Swizzle in a black hoodie featuring the pop star.

Even though Jones is not expected to play in the preseason game on Thursday, he’ll be on the sidelines watching his teammates roll out some of the new offensive plays under Bill O’Brien.

You can check out the styles of the Patriots here.