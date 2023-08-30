The Patriots suddenly find themselves in need of a new backup quarterback. But don’t expect them to call Carson Wentz or Nick Foles anytime soon.

New England hasn’t shown interest in either veteran signal-caller, according to a Wednesday report from Mark Daniels of MassLive. The report arrived less than a day after the Patriots waived QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, and two days after they cut Trace McSorley.

As of Wednesday morning, Mac Jones was the only quarterback on New England’s 53-man roster.

Wentz and Foles were released earlier this offseason by the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Foles started just three games over the last two seasons, whereas Wentz started seven games last season for Washington and 17 games for Indianapolis the previous campaign.

The Patriots reportedly hope Zappe and Cunningham both clear waivers and land back on the practice squad. We’ll learn their fates sometime after Wednesday’s 12 p.m. ET waiver deadline.

New England is scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon in Foxboro, Mass., before taking a four-day break.