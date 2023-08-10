Red Sox ‘Not Surprised’ By Triston Casas’ Power For One Reason

Rookie Triston Casas has leaned on his power in the batter’s box, which led to a huge month of July and helped the Boston Red Sox snag a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old crushed a 431-foot game-tying home run in the second inning, responding quickly to Kansas City’s score-breaking blast — courtesy of MJ Melendez. And while those in attendance at Fenway Park might’ve been taken aback by Casas’ pop at the plate, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t because of one simple reason.

“I’m not surprised that he hits it far because if you see him eat, it’s eye-opening, to be honest with you,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ve been in diners on the road and it’s not one dish, it’s actually three. This guy eats more than — you’d rather take him out to shopping for clothes than take him out to dinner.”

Cora added: “This guy is a monster. Yeah, he’s a monster.”

Monster is certainly a suitable title for what Casas was in the eyes of pitchers throughout July.

He batted .348 with seven homers, four doubles and 13 RBIs to register his strongest month of the season by far, which translated as the Red Sox finished with a Major League Baseball-best 15-8 record in July.

Whether it’s as simple as a bowl of Wheaties in the morning or a Wade Boggs-like pregame superstition meal, it’s clearly working for Casas and the Red Sox.