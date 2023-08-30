Noah Song went on quite the baseball journey before finding his way back to the Boston Red Sox organization.

The right-hander’s baseball career faced uncertainty at times due to his military responsibilities while attending Navy in college.

After missing time in the Red Sox system, Song went to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. The Phillies designated Song for assignment earlier this season and Boston retained the pitching prospect.

The 26-year-old looked better in relief upon his return to the Red Sox farm system and took another step forward Tuesday in his third start of since rejoining the organization.

Noah Song tonight in Greenville: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K. 71 p/37 s. FB, SL, CH, CB. Mostly FB 89-93 & SL 80-84. Delivery is a work in progress which is understandable given time off. Arm gets out of sync & inconsistent release point, but he executed when needed w/runners on. pic.twitter.com/0PrMreW4J8 — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) August 30, 2023

Song tossed five innings of one-hit ball for High-A Greenville with three walks and a strikeout. As a starter, the righty got further into consistent baseball action.

Song has plenty of work ahead in his baseball journey and made further progress Tuesday.