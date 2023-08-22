Noah Song returned to the Red Sox system Aug. 4, and Boston isn’t rushing his development in his return to baseball after four years away due to Naval Academy service.

The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, but the Philadelphia Phillies selected the pitching prospect in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

A back injury prevented Song from making Philadelphia’s Opening Day roster, and he was on rehab assignment before Boston reacquired the right-hander. Song made his triumphant return in his debut with High-A Greenville, and the Red Sox are excited about what he can bring to Boston.

“Watching him get that first strikeout in Greenville the other day and him running off the field,” director of pitching development Shawn Haviland said, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey on Tuesday. “It took me back to Lowell when he used to do that too. There aren’t many pitchers that run off the field anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Song started two games in three appearances with High-A Greenville this season after starting seven games with the Lowell Spinners in 2019. It’s obvious to everyone the right-hander has been away from baseball for a long time, and there isn’t a rush from Boston to get him back up to speed.

“It took me back to Lowell when he used to do that too. There aren’t many pitchers that run off the field anymore.” Red Sox director of pitching development on Song

“We think that’s the best path for him to get a bunch of innings but also a bunch of mound work in between his starts,” Haviland said.

“For him, he needs to pitch, he needs to get back in the routine of throwing every fifth day, or sixth day, the workouts in between and working on his pitches. What was really good about him in Lowell and when we drafted him, he threw a ton of strikes, and was really aggressive in the zone and that seems to have held. So now it’s just us getting his stuff back, getting his velocity back and pitch shapes back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haviland told The Athletic that Song could be a candidate for the Arizona Fall League, but a decision had not been made yet. However, with top prospects like Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Mikey Romero making noise in High-A Greenville, the Red Sox hope Song can join that party and continue his development in their system.