The Boston Red Sox reacquired a pitching prospect Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Noah Song, who was designated for assignment on July 29, cleared waivers and was returned to Boston.

The Phillies selected Song in the 2022 Rule 5 draft in December after it was believed the pitching prospect would return to the Red Sox after completing his commitment to Navy.

The 26-year-old suffered a back injury in the offseason, and Philadelphia shut down the right-hander. Song was on rehab assignment before the Phillies DFA’d him and only played eight games for the Phillies in the minors. He was 1-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 7.36 ERA in 11 innings.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston selected Song in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. At 137th overall, he was the highest-selected player from the Naval Academy. His last game in the Red Sox system was with the Lowell Spinners on Aug. 29, 2019.

It’s not known where Song will feature in the Red Sox farm system, but if he’s able to regain the potential he flashed when Boston drafted him — he had the potential to be a top-five pitching prospect in 2019 — that would add to the multiple prospects that have impressed in the summer.