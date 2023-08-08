Trevor Story officially is back with the Red Sox.

Boston on Tuesday reinstated the two-time All-Star from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Yu Chang for assignment.

Story, who underwent offseason elbow surgery, has yet to play a Major League Baseball game in 2023. Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Monday the club will ease him into action after a lengthy rehab assignment, but Story nevertheless figures to be an important part of Boston’s playoff push.

Story, 30, exclusively played second base in 2022, his first season with the Red Sox after six years with the Colorado Rockies. He’ll return to his natural shortstop position down the stretch, though, a welcome sight for the Red Sox as they continue their quest to replace Xander Bogaerts.

The decision to designate Chang for assignment in a corresponding roster move comes as little surprise. Chang provided solid defense but struggled offensively, slashing .162/.200/.352 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 112 plate appearances with Boston this season.

Essentially, the decision came down to whether to keep Chang or Pablo Reyes, who lifted the Red Sox to a pulse-pounding win Monday night with a walk-off grand slam. Cora told reporters before Tuesday’s contest the decision was made prior to Reyes’ breakout performance, but the thrilling victory likely helped the Boston skipper, among others, sleep a little easier.

Story, an All-Star with Colorado in 2018 and 2019, batted .238/.303/.434 with 16 homers, 66 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 94 games (396 plate appearances) with Boston last season.