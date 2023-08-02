A late-inning hustle play will keep Justin Turner out of the lineup for a second consecutive day as the Boston Red Sox finish up their West Coast road trip against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Turner came up lame Monday, stretching for first base as Boston attempted to rally in its series-opening loss to Seattle. That will force the Red Sox to rally without him Wednesday in the rubber match of their series with the M’s.

Kutter Crawford will get the start, hoping to nab the Red Sox’s fifth win in his last six outings. The Mariners will counter with right-hander Logan Gilbert.

Boston will shuffle the outfield deck, moving Jarren Duran to left field from center, with Adam Duvall getting the start up the middle and Masataka Yoshida filling the designated hitter spot and batting third. Connor Wong will re-enter the lineup after allowing for Reese McGuire to make his (impactful) return.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (57-50)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (5-5, 3.86 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS (55-52)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodriguez, CF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Cal Raleigh, DH

Ty France, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Dominic Canzone, LF

Tom Murphy, C

Dylan Moore, 2B

Logan Gilbert, RHP (9-5, 3.83 ERA)