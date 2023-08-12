The Red Sox can win the series against the Detroit Tigers with a victory in the middle matchup of the series at Fenway Park.

Boston won the series opener behind a strong return outing from Chris Sale. The Red Sox are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card race heading into Saturday, and Sale’s performance might have motivated Boston to continue its winning streak.

Brayan Bello aims to do that after a peculiar start Monday against the Kansas City Royals.

Alex Verdugo returns to his leadoff spot, and Justin Turner makes his return from injury after missing the last four games due to a heel bruise. Rafael Devers will bat cleanup ahead of Triston Casas.

Trevor Story will get the day off, and Pablo Reyes will start at shortstop and bat sixth with Luis Urías starting at second base and batting at the bottom of the order. Jarren Duran returns and will patrol center field in place of Adam Duvall. He’ll bat seventh ahead of Reese McGuire, who rotates in at catcher for Connor Wong.

First pitch for Red Sox-Tigers is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (61-55)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Pablo Reyes, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Luis Urías, 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (8-6, 3.64 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (52-64)

Akil Baddoo, LF

Riley Greene, DH

Matt Vierling, CF

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Zach McKinstry, 3B

Javier Báez, SS

Nick Maton, 2B

Eric Haase, C

Matt Manning, RHP (3-4, 5.06 ERA)