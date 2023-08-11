Red Sox Reinstate Chris Sale, Outright Yu Chang To Triple-A Worcester

Chris Sale officially was reinstated to the Red Sox 40-man roster Friday.

The veteran left-hander was on the 60-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation. His last start was on June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, and his return helps strengthens Boston’s rotation and came the same week Trevor Story made his season debut.

Sale looked like his old self during his rehab assignment, and prior to Friday, he had been open to multiple roles with the Red Sox, but he will be back starting against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

The 34-year-old is 5-2 this season in 11 games. He has a 4.58 ERA in 59 innings pitched with 71 strikeouts.

Boston optioned Brandon Walter to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Sale. The rookie left-hander had a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters in six games. Walter was scheduled to start in the back end of the WooSox’s doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons.

The Red Sox also outrighted Yu Chang after he was designated for assignment this week after Story was activated to the 40-man roster.

First pitch for Red Sox-Tigers is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 5:30 p.m.