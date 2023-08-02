The Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners, 6-4, at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox improved to 57-50 while the Mariners dropped to 55-52.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston helped its American League wild card odds and avoided a fourth consecutive loss in the process.

The offense had hit a slow spell since the start of the West Coast road trip, which began in San Francisco against the Giants. But the Red Sox responded, charging Mariners starter Bryce Miller with six earned runs through 5 2/3 innings. That rally included two home runs and four doubles from Boston’s lineup — all hit off Miller and enough to walk away victorious.

Seattle didn’t go away easily, but the Red Sox bullpen was stellar in backing starting pitcher Brayan Bello. Josh Winckowski, most notably, escaped a second and third with nobody out jam after the Red Sox questionably threw the ball around the infield. That heroic relief appearance was the most vital in getting Boston back in the win column.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to within 1 1/2 games of a wild-card spot.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Alex Verdugo was the first to go yard for Boston, blasting his eighth of the season to provide what proved to be critical insurance runs for the Red Sox. Verdugo finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

— Winckowski was clutch. The right-hander maintained Boston’s two-run lead after Triston Casas made an untimely error in the eighth inning, setting down back-to-back Mariners hitters to stump their momentum.

His name is Josh Winckowski. pic.twitter.com/7SOxJvlmMk — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 2, 2023

— Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez was the leader of Seattle’s offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run shot.

WAGER WATCH

