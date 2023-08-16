Shannon Sharpe’s FS1 departure opened the door for Skip Bayless to bring in a new debate partner.

But don’t expect Nick Wright to become a fixture on “Undisputed” anytime soon.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports on Tuesday broke down Bayless’ strategy for replacing Sharpe, which reportedly involves auditioning external candidates with an eye toward a “debate by committee approach” featuring revolving guests. Among the names lined up as Bayless sparring partners, per McCarthy: Lil Wayne, Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols and possibly Keyshawn Johnson.

This comes despite FS1 already employing several viable candidates, including Wright. But perhaps there’s a reason why Bayless wants to look beyond the FOX Sports walls.

Story continues below advertisement

“Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,” a source told McCarthy. “Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.”

Wright currently serves as a personality on FS1’s “First Things First,” alongside Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard. He previously worked with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe on the show and has proven capable of handling a debate setting on a national stage.

Of course, he’s not the only internal candidate. McCarthy also mentioned FS1 personalities Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho, as well as Broussard, Rob Parker and Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports Radio. Bayless reportedly is expected to have final say on any hires, though, and it’s unclear how he views the aforementioned group.

A source told McCarthy the strategy to look outside the company for Bayless’ future debate partners — with an approach not dissimilar to how ESPN has handled Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take” cast — is not sitting well with some up-and-coming FS1 talents.

Story continues below advertisement

FOX Sports could have an expensive problem on its hands.