Star Wide Receiver Of Patriots Rival Suffers Injury In Joint Practice

The Miami Dolphins already suffered one major injury in the preseason with cornerback Jalen Ramsey expected to miss a lengthy portion of the upcoming season.

And now the Dolphins and their fans are holding their breath again, hoping another standout playmaker — this time on the other side of the ball — didn’t sustain a significant injury in practice as well.

According to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Wednesday’s joint practice early with the Atlanta Falcons due to an undisclosed injury. Waddle appeared to be tending to his right side after making a catch over the middle but stayed down after the play.

Trainers attended to Waddle, who walked off under his own power and was brought by the trainers into the team facilities, per Furones.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes Waddle’s injury is just minor and that the wideout can return to the field as soon as possible with the 24-year-old looking to take another leap this season.

“I did see that. I couldn’t see what had happened,” Tagovailoa said of Waddle’s injury, per Furones. “I know he made the play, but I think Waddle has probably had one of the best camps on our team this year. And I think it really started in OTAs. The first day he came, he showed up and he was out there.

“It’s kind of unfortunate to see something like that happen. I hope that it’s just a couple of days, whatever. I hope he gets better.”

Waddle is an integral part in Miami’s high-powered offense. The 2021 No. 6 overall pick recorded 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago.

Losing him for any amount of time, especially if he had to sit out regular-season games that are only a month away, would be a major blow to the Dolphins.

Ramsey already is expected to be sidelined until December, ruling him out for both contests this season against the rival New England Patriots. And if Waddle’s injury proves to be serious enough, he might be in jeopardy of either missing Miami’s Week 2 matchup against the Patriots or not at 100% for the divisional showdown.