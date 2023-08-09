Trevor Story made his long-awaited return to the Red Sox lineup on Tuesday night, playing in his first major league game after undergoing elbow surgery in January.

The 30-year-old shortstop went 0-for-4 from the plate with three strikeouts and a groundout in his season debut against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

“I need the at-bats to kind of get the timing going you know,” Story told reporters as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think that’s a big part of it, is getting the reps. There’s no more spring training. It’s time to go. We’re trying to fight for a playoff spot. I think it’s as simple as that and if I can feel good to DH, and the arm’s responding well, then that’s up to (Red Sox manager Alex Cora).”

Cora said even though everybody wants Story to click right away, that’s not how things work in the big leagues with his timing clearly off a bit.

“It’s not that easy,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Now, he’ll work on it and he’ll try to get his timing at this level. … He’ll be fine. Now it’s just about getting at-bats and he’ll be fine. … But overall, just to have him there, it means a lot to us and hopefully is the beginning of something great for us.”

Cora said Story will benefit from being a designated hitter on the games he is not playing short to help him see more pitches and calculate what he needs to work on.

Even though Story wasn’t able to help the Red Sox at the plate, his defensive skills were up to par and on display, especially on a play where he dove to his right and threw from his knee.

“If anybody had doubts about the way he moves at short, the jump play on the throw (erased them),” Cora said. “Then there was a ground ball up the middle that Pablo (Reyes) bobbled, he was right there. The first step to the right, dive and the throw was on the money. His moves there were impressive.”

For Story, he said he felt great on the field and had no issues with his arm strength.

“I had some similar plays, not from a knee though, on my rehab stint,” Story explained. “So, it’s always good to get those first (plays) out of the way and it felt really good. I just wasn’t thinking about anything, just playing ball. … I’m feeling really good and playing shortstop feels like home to me.”