The dispute between retired NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher and the family that took him into their home as a high school student doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Oher, who became famous for his story depicted in “The Blind Side,” alleged key elements to the story were lies established by the Tuohy family, in a 14-page petition filed in Shelby County, Tennessee on Monday.

Just two days later, the Touhys responded.

Famed attorney Martin Singer issued a statement Wednesday on the Tuohy’s’ behalf, calling Oher’s claims “outlandish” and saying “the idea that the family ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.”

“In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love,” the statement said. “They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children. His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

Singer, the Tuohys attorney, has represented Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Celine Dion, Roseanne Barr and Jim Carrey, according to his website.

The initial petition filed by Oher asked a judge to terminate a conservatorship initiated by the Tuohys in August 2004, which happened to be just months after he turned 18.

Oher claims he received nothing from his life story being told, and wants a full accounting of the money made off his name, image and likeness. The Touhys claim they received “not one penny” from being his conservators.