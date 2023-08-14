David Krejci left a lasting impact on his Boston Bruins teammates, and a handful of those who shared the dressing room with the longtime center wanted to make it clear.

After Krejci announced his retirement Monday, the Bruins posted a video that included messages from Krejci’s former teammates. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 15 seasons for the Bruins after being drafted by the organization in 2004.

“Best teammate that I ever had, and I can’t thank you enough,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said of his fellow Czech Republic native. “But again, congratulations and good luck in your next chapter of your life.”

It's been an honor to be your teammate, 46.#ThankYouKrech pic.twitter.com/GKLMjcxM6R — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

Patrice Bergeron added: “I know it’s not the end of our friendship, I know it’s going to be forever. I’ll just remember you as an amazing player that plays the right way, that cares for his team and his team only, that doesn’t care about stats and whatnot and is always there for the big moments. Thanks for that. I love you, buddy.”

“To play alongside of you for the last 13, 14 years, everything that I got to see, how incredible of a player you were, it was truly a treat to watch you each and every night,” Brad Marchand said.

Charlie Coyle added: “So great to watch you first as a fan your first couple of years and getting to play with you has been such an honor, and being able to learn from you every day.”

Charlie McAvoy added: “I know we’re going to be brothers for life. I wanted to wish you the best in retirement, with your beautiful family.”

The Bruins organization also released a statement Monday, expressing its gratitude for Krejci’s tenure. Krejci’s announcement comes about three weeks after the retirement of Bergeron.