The Boston Red Sox witnessed a revitalization of the team’s farm system that ranks among the best in baseball.

Multiple high-level Red Sox prospects were recently recognized as Baseball America released its updated 2023 Top 100 Prospects list.

Marcelo Mayer (No. 16), Roman Anthony (No. 20), Miguel Bleis (No. 82), and Kyle Teel (No. 95) all made the list as part of an overall encouraging season for the Red Sox farm system.

Mayer is the shortstop of the future for Boston as he currently ranks as the organization’s top prospect. The 20-year-old is adjusting to the next level of pitching in Double-A and has compiled a .236 average with 13 home runs and a .739 OPS in 78 games across that level and High-A Greenville this season.

Anthony is in the midst of a major power surge since being promoted to High-A Greenville. The 2022 second-round pick has 11 home runs in just 36 games since making the jump to Greenville. The young outfielder drafted out of high school a year ago is making strides as he climbs the professional ranks.

Bleis remains a high-potential prospect for Boston but played just 31 games with Single-A Salem before undergoing season-ending left shoulder surgery earlier this summer. In 2022, the 19-year-old hit .301 with an .896 OPS in 40 games.

Teel rounds out Boston’s representation just over a month into his professional career after being drafted No. 14 overall in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. Teel went 3-for-5 in his lone two games of rookie ball before making an encouraging debut at High-A Greenville earlier this week.