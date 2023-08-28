Why Tanner Houck Thanked Red Sox After Outing Vs. Dodgers

The Red Sox currently find themselves in a somewhat challenging spot with Tanner Houck.

At this point in the season, Boston would greatly benefit from its starters going as deep into games as possible. A taxed bullpen obviously is a problem a team in the hunt for a playoff spot wants to avoid.

But at this juncture, the Red Sox aren’t relying on Houck to eat up innings. The talented right-hander, who is coming off nearly two months on the injured list, still is in the process of building himself back up after recovering from a facial fracture. Houck only threw 69 pitches in his return to the mound last Tuesday, and he received the hook after 80 on Sunday.

The competitor in Houck surely wants to push it to the limit any time he takes the hill. But the 27-year-old understands there’s a bigger picture, which isn’t lost on the Red Sox either.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thank the Red Sox and the front office for not letting me get to the 100-pitch mark today, understanding that I’m still coming back (from a facial fracture),” Houck told reporters after Boston’s 7-4 loss at Fenway Park, per MLB.com. “Still building up the arm. But all that being said, I’m excited to be able to go back out there and get to 100 pitches.”

Houck will try to inch closer to that 100-pitch mark at some point next weekend when the Red Sox visit Kansas City for a three-game series against the Royals.