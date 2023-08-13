Red Sox Prospect Unleashes Power In Three Home Run Game

In Triple-A Worcester, a number of Red Sox prospects chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acquired for major league players are making waves.

After David Hamilton, who was acquired in the Milwaukee Brewers deal for Hunter Renfroe, showed his speed by scoring on a ball in the infield last week, another prospect stole the show on Sunday.

Wilyer Abreu, who came to Boston in the trade with the Houston Astros for Christian Vázquez, powered the WooSox to victory over the Buffalo Bisons in a 13-4 offensive outburst with three home runs.

Wilyer Abreu with a 4️⃣6️⃣8️⃣ foot TANK! pic.twitter.com/KUxGdohst6 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 13, 2023

Wilyer Abreu hits a Summit St. Souvenir for his 2nd home run of the day 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bpaPpi9lKV — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 13, 2023

Wilyer Abreu is him.



This is his THIRD home run of the day 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8fN9gMJp1D — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 13, 2023

Abreu hit half of Worcester’s long balls on Sunday to go along with a pair from Bobby Dalbec and another shot from Stephen Scott.

The 24-year-old outfielder jumped to the Red Sox’s No. 17 prospect in the latest update of the organization’s Top 30 prospects list from MLB Pipeline.

Abreu continues a solid season in Triple-A as he surpassed the 20-home run plateau and posts an OPS over .900.

While core pieces have departed from Boston in interesting trades in recent years, the returning prospects to the Red Sox farm system have plenty of intrigue.