Five Players Listed On First Patriots Injury Report Before Eagles Game

The first Patriots injury report of the 2023 season yielded two surprises and one new piece of intel.
No players were listed as non-participants, but five were limited during Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, Mass. The session was the first of the offseason that saw New England enjoy perfect attendance.
Tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Jack Jones were surprise inclusions and are dealing with an illness and hamstring injury, respectively. Additionally, the Patriots revealed that a knee issue is what’s hampered receiver DeVante Parker over the last week.
Here’s the full Patriots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Trent Brown — illness
CB Jack Jones — hamstring
OL Cole Strange — knee
WR DeVante Parker — knee
OL Mike Onwenu — ankle
The Patriots will begin their season on Sunday evening against the Eagles. Philadelphia on Wednesday listed just one player — cornerback Josh Jobe — on its injury report. The second-year pro is dealing with an illness.
New England and Philly are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.
