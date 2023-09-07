FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s Patriots practice saw just one absence, but it was a big one.

Cornerback Jack Jones wasn’t spotted a day after showing up on New England’s injury report as “limited” due to a hamstring issue. Jones participated during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s session, potentially indicating he suffered the injury during practice.

We’ll learn more about Jones’ status once the Patriots release their injury report. Obviously, they can’t afford to lose bodies at cornerback with the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles looming Sunday afternoon.

We only were granted a few minutes of access at Thursday’s practice, but it was enough to take this video of team owner Robert Kraft chatting with head coach Bill Belichick:

Enjoy this terrible video of Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick chatting at the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/tjFQjY3GVQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 7, 2023

New England will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. The home game against Philly is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.