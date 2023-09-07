FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s Patriots practice saw just one absence, but it was a big one.

Cornerback Jack Jones wasn’t spotted a day after showing up on New England’s injury report as “limited” due to a hamstring issue. Jones participated during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s session, potentially indicating he suffered the injury during practice.

We’ll learn more about Jones’ status once the Patriots release their injury report. Obviously, they can’t afford to lose bodies at cornerback with the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles looming Sunday afternoon.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 9/7, 2:30pm
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
-189
0
Sun 9/10, 4:25 PM
PHI -4 O/U 46.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
0
+160

We only were granted a few minutes of access at Thursday’s practice, but it was enough to take this video of team owner Robert Kraft chatting with head coach Bill Belichick:

Story continues below advertisement

New England will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. The home game against Philly is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

Patriots Legend Expects Week 1 Win Over Eagles For One Reason

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images