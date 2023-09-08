It’s been a disaster of a year for the New York Yankees, but Aaron Judge has been the constant for New York.

The 2022 American League MVP did miss a significant amount of time due to injury, which is why the Yankees are at the bottom of the AL East, but Judge still is the team leader in home runs and second in RBIs.

It’s his status as star and captain of the team that might have an impact on Aaron Boone’s future with the Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman defended Boone’s terrible season, and Judge would have a clear view of Boone’s time as manager if asked by owner Hal Steinbrenner.

“I’ve been with Boonie all the way since 2018. He’s the guy,” Judge told SNY’s Andy Martino on Thursday.

“He has been there for us in good times and bad times. The guy shows up and supports his players. You can probably tell by the amount of times he’s been thrown out of games that he always has our back.”

Boone leads the AL with six ejections this season, as of Friday. And his sixth ejection took the cake for the most funny and ridiculous. Despite the public endorsements, his future will be determined by Steinbrenner.

But New York did turn things around at the beginning of September when it went on a five-game winning streak, which was broken by the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The Yankees still are seven games behind in the AL wild card, but they are two games behind the Boston Red Sox for last in the division heading into Friday’s games.

After their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox will welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park for a four-game series starting Monday.