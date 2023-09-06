Did you think UMass was a party school where classes didn’t matter and student-athletes were treated differently?

Think again.

UMass freshman Robert Davis Jr. took part in his first college class Tuesday, and was hit with the harsh reality that there aren’t many air conditioning units in Amherst, Mass. Just like any other Gen Z kid, Davis tweeted about the situation he was in, which prompted a rather surly response from UMass basketball coach Frank Martin.

If you don’t start paying attention to the professor and stop tweeting from class, you gonna need more than a fan next time you see me😳😁 https://t.co/x8sc58F4K0 — Frank Martin (@coachFMartin) September 5, 2023

“If you don’t start paying attention to the professor and stop tweeting from class, you gonna need more than a fan next time you see me,” Martin tweeted.

The freshman basketball player, who arrived at UMass as a three-star recruit, seemed to take the response in stride.

“I promise we were done,” Davis responded, along with two laughing emojis.

This will be a big year for Martin and the Minutemen, who finished 15-17 in the former South Carolina coach’s first season at the helm. UMass was the tenth-place finisher in the Atlantic 10, but nearly knocked off No. 2 Dayton in the conference tournament.

Davis will be part of the new class coming in to help UMass continue building on that positive momentum.