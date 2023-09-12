Colin Kaepernick has not given up on an NFL comeback, and a new opportunity opened up with the Jets this week.

Aaron Rodgers received an MRI on Tuesday, and it reportedly confirmed New York will lose the four-time MVP to an Achilles tendon tear. Zach Wilson is the starter heading into Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but the Jets front office is expected to add another quarterback in the room that includes Tim Boyle.

Tom Brady’s name has been floated, but that seems to be more of a pipe dream for Gang Green. Kaepernick has been keeping his NFL dreams alive, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz spoke with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tuesday, who said his agent reached out to New York about a return. Schultz added Kaepernick was on the West Coast working out.

Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders last season to potentially be Derek Carr’s backup, but he did not receive a deal.

If he does return this season, it would be his age-36 season and his first time on the field since the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

There are multiple veteran quarterbacks on the market, and Kaepernick hopes general manager Joe Douglas has him near the top of the Jets’ list of potential additions.