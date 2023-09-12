The Jets potentially lost their future Hall of Fame quarterback for the entire 2023 season Monday night.

Is there a chance New York replaces him with another legendary signal-caller?

General manager Joe Douglas and company would be wise to leave no stone unturned in wake of Aaron Rodgers’ apparently serious lower-leg injury. After all, the Jets had such little faith in Zach Wilson coming off the 2022 campaign that the organization reportedly did extensive due diligence with its offseason quarterback search.

A name NFL fans and media members alike had fun with after Rodgers went down was Tom Brady, who retired back in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was adamant his second retirement is a permanent one, but Brady appeared to have plenty left in the tank in his Tampa Bay swan song.

TB12 taking his talents to the Meadowlands probably is a pipe dream, though. Ty Law, who played with Brady for five seasons, certainly doesn’t see it happening.

“Absolutely not… he is not coming back to play football,” Law said on Tuesday’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick.

After the Jets’ overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Wilson would be “the guy” for New York if Rodgers can’t play. But if the 24-year-old continues to play like he did in his first two seasons, the Jets should give someone else a shot to potentially avoid wasting such a talented roster.