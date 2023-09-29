It’s safe to say that Red Sox Nation fully welcomed Justin Turner with open arms this season.

With only four away from reaching 100 RBI this season, Turner has become a key part of the roster not only at the plate but also in the clubhouse and off the field as well.

Turner received a much-deserved ovation from fans during the Boston Red Sox’s final home game of the season at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in the video above presented by Berkshire Bank.