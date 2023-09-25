Demario Douglas Agrees With Patriots Fans’ View Of Non-DPI Call

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Many Patriots fans thought Demario Douglas was interfered with while trying to make a catch late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

And Douglas is right there with them.

New England’s rookie receiver was hit early by New York cornerback Michael Carter while trying to catch a deep ball from Mac Jones. A reception/penalty would’ve given the Patriots the ball near the goal line with a few seconds left in the half. But a flag wasn’t thrown, and New England settled for a 57-yard Chad Ryland field goal attempt, which was missed.

The non-call, which drew a fiery reaction from Bill Belichick, ultimately proved inconsequential on a day that saw New England leave MetLife Stadium with a 15-10 win. But it still was a blatant missed call from officials, who called a questionable defensive pass interference on Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant later in the game.

“I thought it was (a penalty),” Douglas told NESN.com after the game. “But I mean, you can’t get every call. So, I was ready to get that play again. But it’s gonna come again for sure. It might not be (against) this team, but next team for sure.”

Kind of looked like pass interference, but what do I know? pic.twitter.com/kgIzFoylfA — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 24, 2023

Douglas, who was benched last week after fumbling against the Miami Dolphins, caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday’s win. He also added one carry for five yards.

It wasn’t a ton of production for the sixth-round rookie, but Douglas saw significant playing time against the Jets, including in big situations. For now, he appears to have avoided a long-term stay in Bill Belichick’s doghouse.

He and the Patriots will look for better success on offense next Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.