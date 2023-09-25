Sunday was a frustrating day at the office for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson admitted as much after New York’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year grew tired of the Jets offense not moving the ball, which resulted in an animated Wilson confronting Zach Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett on the sideline.

But that wasn’t the only noteworthy sideline scene involving the second-year wideout in Week 3. Late in the fourth quarter, with a Patriots win all but secured, CBS cameras captured Garrett Wilson possibly saying, “He can’t throw it,” while talking to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The 23-year-old stood by the Jets’ struggling signal-caller after the game, claiming he still has “all the confidence in the world” in the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft. But considering the QB’s body of work since the Ohio State product arrived at the Meadowlands last year, we’re not sure how that sentiment can be true.

Story continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, Zach Wilson will be back out there for the Jets on Sunday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Robert Saleh plans to stick with the third-year pro, but he might want to reconsider that stance.