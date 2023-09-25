Things continue to go from bad to worse for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who played his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, has been issued an arrest warrant in Massachusetts, as first reported Monday by MassLive’s Chris Mason.

Jackson did not appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday. The warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court.

According to MassLive, Jackson did not abide by the terms of his probation after he was charged with criminal speeding in 2021. The 27-year-old did not complete the “Brains At Risk” program he was ordered to take and also did not pay the $300 fine.

The legal development comes one day after Jackson was a healthy scratch by the Chargers as LA faced the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 3 game. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters it was a “coach’s decision” and did not confirm whether Jackson would return to the lineup. It’s unclear whether Staley’s decision was tied to Jackson’s legal situation.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2022.