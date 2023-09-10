How Matt Patricia Was ‘Vital’ To Eagles For Patriots Preparation

The Patriots will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline Sunday when they take the field for their 2023 regular-season opener.

Matt Patricia now is employed by the Eagles, who hired the former New England staffer to be a senior defensive assistant in April. Patricia made his way to Philadelphia after a disastrous 2022 campaign in Foxboro, where he was in way over his head as the Patriots’ primary offensive play-caller.

Patricia, known around the NFL as a sharp defensive mind, now is in a role that far better suits his skill set. And with nearly two decades of experience in New England under his belt, Patricia was leaned on by the Eagles as they geared up for their Week 1 tilt.

“He was vital in terms of giving us intel on all their players, and what he thinks they do well, and where maybe we can take advantage of some matchups,” Philadelphia defensive coordinator Sean Desai recently told reporters, per ESPN.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni clearly picked Patricia’s brain quite a bit before the reigning NFC champions made their trek to New England. However, Patriots players reportedly aren’t at all concerned about a potential advantage Patricia could give the Birds on Sunday.

New England and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.