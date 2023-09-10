At long last, Patriots football is back.

New England will open its season Sunday afternoon against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The game will include a halftime ceremony for Tom Brady, who’ll be the center of attention at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones must win the game without the help of one of his best receivers, as DeVante Parker reportedly will miss the game due to a knee injury. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play through an illness, though.

Can Jones and the Patriots score a huge Week 1 upset? Or will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles start their season with a big road win?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Eagles online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

