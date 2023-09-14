Jordan Love, like so many others, was looking forward to watching Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut Monday night.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t on the MetLife Stadium field for very long, though. A mere four snaps into his New York tenure, Rodgers tore his Achilles as he was sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. The four-time MVP’s 2023 season — and perhaps the Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations — now is over.

Love offered Rodgers sympathy when he met with the media Wednesday, but he’s confident a major comeback is in store for his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

“It sucks,” Love told reporters, per a video shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I was excited to see him play and it sucks for that to happen to him on the first series. I feel for him. I know he’s going to bounce back and he’ll do his thing in recovery and come back stronger. …I sent him a text, but I know he’s probably going through a lot right now.

“I can’t speak for him, but I know him. He’s a very competitive person and I have no doubt he’ll be back. Kill it in recovery and be back.”

Rodgers himself is confident he will be back as well. The 39-year-old broke his silence with an Instagram post Wednesday and vowed he “shall rise yet again.”