Mac Jones Refutes Rumors Of Lingering Injury Before Patriots Opener

Patriots players basically aren’t allowed to talk about injuries. So, Mac Jones probably wouldn’t admit to feeling banged up ahead of Sunday’s season opener even if it was the case.

Nevertheless, Jones on Tuesday was definitive in refuting rumors of lingering injury issues stemming from New England’s Aug. 19 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots quarterback, who took multiple big hits in that contest, practiced the following week but didn’t participate in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

“Nah, I never heard that one,” Jones said with a laugh during an episode of WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show. “I’m good.”

So, does Jones feel 100 percent?

“Yeah… I feel great,” he said.

Would he have played in the Titans game if coaches wanted him to?

“Yeah, for sure.”

Ultimately, all we can do is take Jones at his word. And, for what it’s worth, he’s looked fine during practice and in the locker room since the game in Green Bay.

Rumors of a Jones injury first popped up during last Tuesday’s episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.”

“His health wasn’t good after that preseason game in Green Bay,” ESPN reporter Mike Reiss said. “That was alarming, the hits he took. That probably went under-reported and under-told, like his toughness to even come back the next week in practice.

“I think that’s part of the reason they didn’t go down to Tennessee (for joint practices) and they didn’t play him in the final (preseason) game.”

The Patriots will open their season Sunday evening against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.