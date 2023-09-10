The Colts apparently took the same approach with the two teams most interested in Jonathan Taylor over the summer.

The Miami Dolphins appeared to be at the forefront of the Taylor sweepstakes, and Indianapolis aimed high by reportedly asking for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a potential deal. Green Bay was more of a “mystery” team in the mix for Taylor, but the Colts attached a similar price. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indy asked for Christian Watson when it talked shop with the Pack.

Green Bay “never considered” trading the second-year wideout, per Schefter, and the sides went their separate ways.

Watson showed great potential in his rookie season when he caught 41 passes for 611 yards with seven touchdowns in 14 games. However, it’s a bit easier to put up nice numbers when Aaron Rodgers is throwing you the ball, so it remains to be seen how the North Dakota State product will fare under Jordan Love.

We won’t learn any more about Watson on Sunday, as the 24-year-old won’t play in Green Bay’s season opener in Chicago due to a hamstring injury. Taylor also won’t be available in Week 1 since he started the season on the physically unable to perform list.