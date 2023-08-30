Indianapolis might want to lower its asking price for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor was placed on the physical unable to perform list Tuesday, which means he will miss the first four games of the regular season even if he does get traded.

There reportedly are at least four teams interested in the 24-year-old. The Green Bay Packers reportedly were one of those teams, and the Miami Dolphins also are interested in an upgrade to their backfield.

The Dolphins are among the betting favorites to acquire Taylor after their previous interest in Dalvin Cook, who signed with the New York Jets. Miami didn’t seem to want to be too aggressive in its pursuit of Cook, and that likely is the same for Taylor, but Indianapolis’ reported trade demands were too high.

“As (Stephen Holder) reported, Packers were mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor, besides the Dolphins,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “And can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including (Jaylen) Waddle & more.”

The “more” likely is multiple draft picks, including a first-round pick. It’s certainly paradoxical thinking from the Colts to not value Taylor as a high-value asset and not sign him to an extension but also ask for high-value assets in trade negotiations for Talyor.

Neither side seems willing to budge, and a Taylor trade doesn’t seem likely anytime soon, especially if Indianapolis is asking for top players like Waddle in return.