Patriots Captain’s Fiery Speech Fueled Defense’s Strong Week 1 Showing

If you say you predicted the Patriots would hold Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to just 251 yards of total offense on Sunday, you’re lying.

But New England’s defense did just that in the Patriots’ 25-20 Week 1 home loss to Philadelphia. The group, infused with young talent at all three levels, also limited the Eagles to 4-of-13 on third downs and kept Hurts to 170 passing yards and 34 rushing yards.

That’s not to say it was a surprise to see the Patriots defense play well, as it’s one of the NFL’s better units. But it was a performance that exceeded most reasonable expectations.

So, where did it come from? Apparently, the group was motivated by linebacker and team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley, who ripped into his teammates Friday after a rough practice.

Story continues below advertisement

“He kept it real with us,” safety Kyle Dugger told The Boston Globe’s Chris Price after Sunday’s game. ” … He told us exactly what we needed to hear. I think everybody felt it. It definitely gave us a spark.”

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore added: “That’s one of our captains. One of our leaders. We (loved) that. We had an attitude today. We were on a mission.”

What, exactly, did Bentley say to his teammates? The 27-year-old offered some insight when speaking to Price.

“A few bleeps. A few cuss words here and there,” he said. “All in all, it was all about, ‘Just don’t listen to the outside noise. We know what we’ve got here. That’s all that matters.’ That was pretty much the gist of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bentley also got a ringing endorsement from safety Jabrill Peppers, another emotional leader on New England’s defense.

“Ja’Whaun is a hell of a leader, man,” Peppers told Price. “He always knows just what to say and how to say it, to pick us up. If we’re having a bad practice, he’ll tell us. Even if we’re having a good practice, he’ll tell us we can do better.”

Bentley was a key contributor against the Eagles, finishing with nine tackles and one quarterback pressure. He’s the Patriots’ best inside linebacker, and it’s not even close.

Still, the defense’s strong Week 1 showing ultimately came in a loss. New England will look to pick up its first win of the season this Sunday night when the Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium.