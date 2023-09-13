Patriots Injury Report: Why Trent Brown Missed Wednesday Practice

The first Patriots injury report of the week yielded more bad news for New England’s already banged-up offensive line.

Tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow both missed Wednesday’s practice due to concussions. Both players started last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and played 100% of the snaps, so it wasn’t immediately obvious when they suffered their respective head injuries.

Center David Andrews and receiver Kayshon Boutte both were new additions and listed as “limited” with hamstring injuries. The severities are unclear.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report for Wednesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown — concussion

G Sidy Sow — concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews — hamstring

WR Kayshon Boutte — hamstring

OL Cole Strange — knee

WR DeVante Parker — knee

OL Mike Onwenu — ankle

The statuses of Strange, Parker and Onwenu haven’t changed since last week. We’ll see if anything changes on Thursday and if they make any progress ahead of Sunday’s huge home game against the Dolphins.

Also, here’s Miami’s first injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Raheem Mostert – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Terron Armstead — back, ankle, knee

DB Elijah Campbell — knee

TE Julian Hill — ankle

WR Jaylen Waddle — oblique

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.