Patriots Injury Report: Why Trent Brown Missed Wednesday Practice

The first Patriots injury report of the week yielded more bad news for New England’s already banged-up offensive line.
Tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow both missed Wednesday’s practice due to concussions. Both players started last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and played 100% of the snaps, so it wasn’t immediately obvious when they suffered their respective head injuries.
Center David Andrews and receiver Kayshon Boutte both were new additions and listed as “limited” with hamstring injuries. The severities are unclear.
Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report for Wednesday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown — concussion
G Sidy Sow — concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews — hamstring
WR Kayshon Boutte — hamstring
OL Cole Strange — knee
WR DeVante Parker — knee
OL Mike Onwenu — ankle
The statuses of Strange, Parker and Onwenu haven’t changed since last week. We’ll see if anything changes on Thursday and if they make any progress ahead of Sunday’s huge home game against the Dolphins.
Also, here’s Miami’s first injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Raheem Mostert – Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Terron Armstead — back, ankle, knee
DB Elijah Campbell — knee
TE Julian Hill — ankle
WR Jaylen Waddle — oblique
The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
