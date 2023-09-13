The first Patriots injury report of the week yielded more bad news for New England’s already banged-up offensive line.

Tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow both missed Wednesday’s practice due to concussions. Both players started last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and played 100% of the snaps, so it wasn’t immediately obvious when they suffered their respective head injuries.

Center David Andrews and receiver Kayshon Boutte both were new additions and listed as “limited” with hamstring injuries. The severities are unclear.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report for Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown — concussion
G Sidy Sow — concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews — hamstring
WR Kayshon Boutte — hamstring
OL Cole Strange — knee
WR DeVante Parker — knee
OL Mike Onwenu — ankle

The statuses of Strange, Parker and Onwenu haven’t changed since last week. We’ll see if anything changes on Thursday and if they make any progress ahead of Sunday’s huge home game against the Dolphins.

Also, here’s Miami’s first injury report:

Story continues below advertisement

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Raheem Mostert – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Terron Armstead — back, ankle, knee
DB Elijah Campbell — knee
TE Julian Hill — ankle
WR Jaylen Waddle — oblique

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

More Football:

Patriots Injury Report: Why Trent Brown Missed Wednesday Practice

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images