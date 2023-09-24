Randall Cobb Blames Himself For Not Catching Final Pass vs. Patriots

Randall Cobb nearly came down with a miraculous touchdown grab as the clock expired on Sunday as the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 15-10 at MetLife Stadium.

In the final seconds of the game, quarterback Zach Wilson heaved a deep ball to the end zone on the game’s last play. The ball was tipped around the goal line and fell to Cobb, who got around Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant. Ultimately, the veteran receiver could not reach the ball as it hit the turf and sealed New England’s win.

WILD ending! @Patriots knock away the Hail Mary in the end zone and secure the W 😱



While the Jets had other opportunities in a tough performance, Cobb felt that the loss fell on his shoulders.

“We lost this game because I just dropped the Hail Mary,” Cobb told SNY’s Jeane Coakley in a postgame interview. “Point blank. Period. I was just reiterating the message that it was on me. I should have made that play for us to win the game, regardless of what happened earlier in the game. What went our way, what didn’t go our way, we still had an opportunity at the end of the game to win the game. I expect myself to make that play.”

Cobb had just one catch for 12 yards on two targets in the loss on Sunday.

Cobb and Allen Lazard each found their way to New York when their former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers came to the Jets in an offseason trade.