Red Sox’s Triston Casas Reflects On One-Year Anniversary Of MLB Debut

On Sept. 4, 2022, Triston Casas made his Major League Baseball debut with a single for the Boston Red Sox in a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

One year later, the rookie first baseman crushed a go-ahead three-run home run to lift the Red Sox over the Tampa Bay Rays in a 7-3 victory.

The calendar year has been quite the ride for Casas. From his pregame routines to early season struggles and now a second-half slugging surge, the 23-year-old has seen plenty in his short time in the show with the Red Sox.

“I actually thought about it a little earlier today,” Casas told Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I got a little emotional with myself behind closed doors. Thinking about this last year and everything that has unfolded. The strides that I’ve made as a person and a player. It’s been an incredible ride. I couldn’t have done it without everybody inside those four walls in that clubhouse. We’re all pulling on the same side of the road. We’re going to end on a high note. It’s been a crazy year.”

Casas struggled early this season for the Red Sox as he got consistent at-bats, as most rookies do in the early stages of the promotion. Since June, however, Casas has found a groove, posting an OPS over .850 in June, July and August in addition to two home runs in the first four days of September.

Casas looks to lead the Red Sox through an exciting September stretch.