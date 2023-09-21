Travis Kelce on Thursday finally addressed the dating rumors between him and Taylor Swift.

Kelce in July said in his “New Heights” podcast he had tried to slip his phone number along with a friendship bracelet, a common item found at Swift concerts during her Eras tour. In September, rumors swirled that the pair were “hanging out,” which led to speculation of something more romantic between them.

Jason Kelce started to weigh in when he was asked about it after the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 2 win on “Thursday Night Football,” and the All-Pro center claimed his brother indeed was dating Swift.

But Travis Kelce cleared the air during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said. “I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead, and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Kelce admitted he wasn’t bothered by how big the story had gotten, but he was perplexed at how often his brother was being asked about it and wanted everyone to “please stop asking my brother about my love life.”

However, Swifties did get confirmation from one of the parties — Swift has not publicly commented on the rumors. But speculation about the potential power couple likely won’t fade anytime soon.