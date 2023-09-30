The sports world appears to be focused on Taylor Swift’s latest relationship status all because she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While some are in favor of the relationship, like New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, one member of the sports world wants Swift to break up with Kelce for a selfish reason.

Just not for the reason you would think.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, jokingly pleading with Swift to leave Kelce in favor of one of his many single players.

Story continues below advertisement

“Taylor, if you’re listening Travis, sorry,” Cuban said on the show. “Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu. I gotchu.”

Obviously, the request was a joke but the NBA and its fans can’t be too upset with Cuban for taking the chance on getting Swift to jump over to their sport from the NFL. The Swifties are apparently making an impact on the viewership of NFL games and going to stay as long as the pop icon does.

FOX Sports revealed Tuesday the Chiefs-Bears game was the most-watched NFL telecast of the week at 24.3 million viewers. The matchup also ranked first in every female demographic, including the 12-49 demo.

The NFL has apparently jumped on the bandwagon, taking full advantage of her popularity by featuring her in as many social posts as possible.