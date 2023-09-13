Patriots fans didn’t see the result they were hoping for Sunday night, but some cool moments still came out of the season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Most notably, Tom Brady performed one last end zone run before delivering an emotional halftime speech to a raucous New England crowd. In fact, Brady was mic’d-up by NFL Films when he performed the stunt, which apparently was inspired by Peyton Manning.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Chances are we’ll get another “Let’s go!” — or two, or three, or four — next June when Brady is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Team owner Robert Kraft on Sunday revealed the franchise will waive its typical four-year waiting period for potential Hall of Fame candidates.

Obviously, Brady is a worthy exception.

Brady’s sideline sprint wasn’t the only mic’d-up highlight to emerge from Sunday’s game. The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “Sights and Sounds” video that features actual game moments, as well as conversations between Bill Belichick and former Brady teammates — including Darrelle Revis — before kickoff.

The Patriots will look to produce highlights that actually end with a victory this Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins.

The game certainly will look cool enough, as New England will rock its classic red throwback uniforms. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.