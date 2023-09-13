A slew of former Patriots were in town Sunday to watch Tom Brady get honored at Gillette Stadium, from Malcolm Butler to Kevin Faulk to Ty Law.

But there was one whose attendance felt somewhat awkward: Darrelle Revis.

The Hall of Fame cornerback spent one season in New England, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX. It was the only Super Bowl that Revis won during his illustrious career, and yet the longtime New York Jet hasn’t said many great things about the Patriots and Bill Belichick in the years since.

“Nobody likes it in the locker room,” Revis said in 2021. “Just being honest, nobody likes it.”

When asked whether he enjoyed his time in New England, Revis added: “No, I did not. You know, I’m happy for the grind and the hustle of winning Super Bowl 49, but you know waking up every day and walking into the facility and having to deal with the tension, you see why they’ve been to 10 Super Bowls. You see the hustle and the grind of it. But at the end of the day, there’s other philosophies to win and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

You can bet those comments found their way to Belichick. However, the Patriots head coach played nice with Revis when the two met before Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Congratulations, congratulations,” Belichick said to the recently inducted Hall of Famer, as seen in a “Sights and Sounds” video shared by New England. “One year (with the Patriots), but it was a damn good one.”

Again, there’s no way that Belichick hasn’t heard Revis’s criticisms, which take direct aim at the program he’s built in Foxboro, Mass. But it might be all water under the bridge for the two NFL legends.

Team owner Robert Kraft on Sunday also announced that Brady will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame early next summer. So, perhaps Revis soon will revisit a place he apparently doesn’t like.

On the other side of the spectrum, Brady lately has been nothing but positive when speaking about his former team.